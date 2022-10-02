Raiders-Broncos inactives: Rock Ya-Sin is out

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in a crucial AFC West game.

He is one of the Raiders’ seven inactive players. He has a knee injury he suffered last week at Tennessee. He was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday. Rookie cornerback Sam Webb was also questionable, with a hamstring injury, but he’s active. Cornerback Nate Hobs is playing after being cleared after getting checked for a concussion last week against the Titans. Also, the team elevated cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for the game.

On Friday, the Raiders ruled out both slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) for Sunday’s game. Neither player practiced all week. Renfrow also missed the loss at Tennessee in Week 3. He was hurt on the final play of a Week 2 overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Moreau was hurt against the Titans.

Keelan Cole will likely continue to play for Renfrow and Jesper Horsted will backup starting tight end Darren Waller against a Denver defense that has been giving up big plays to tight ends in an otherwise strong start to the season.

The Raiders other inactive players Sunday are running back Brittain Brown, guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Simpson has gone from being a starter to a healthy inactive in two weeks. Rookie defensive tackle, fifth-round pick Matthew Butler is active for the first time.

The following players are inactive for #DENvsLV pic.twitter.com/G5rFtpJdFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 2, 2022

Center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and safety Tre’von Moehrig are cleared and all are set to play Sunday after missing the past two games.