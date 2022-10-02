Raiders are 6.5-point underdogs vs the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders are 6.5-point underdogs vs. the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Week 5, despite getting their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday over the Denver Broncos. The Raiders ended that game with a final score of 32-23.

The Raiders are now 1-3 and not out of the running in the AFC, which is full of 2-2 football teams. This coming Sunday, they head to Arrowhead for their third division matchup of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 5 action, and the Raiders are early -6.5 underdogs against the Chiefs with an O/U of 50.5. The Raiders have one win on the road against the Chiefs while Derek Carr has been the quarterback.

There is a full slate of matchups this week before the first set of bye weeks. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Buffalo Bills at -14 favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders,+265

Opening point spread: -6.5

Opening point total: 50.5

For the full list of Week 5 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.