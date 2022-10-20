Week 7 kicks off with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. In a matchup between a couple of 2-4 teams, prepare yourself to hear about how tonight is a “must-win” for both squads throughout the game.

The Cardinals are coming off of a two-game losing streak but DeAndre Hopkins will make his season debut after serving a suspension to begin the season, and newcomer Robbie Anderson looks to replace injured wideout, Marquise Brown. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a hard-fought battle against the Bengals and it’s looking like Andy Dalton will fill in for Jameis Winston for one more week.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook are predicting a close one tonight as the gambling lines are below:

Spread: ARZ -2

O/U: 44

ARZ ML: -130

NO ML: +110

This is your place to discuss it all and submit your gambling picks. Have a blast!