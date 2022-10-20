Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs has chance to lead NFL in rushing

One of the bright spots for the Las Vegas Raiders thus far this season has been running back Josh Jacobs.

In what could he his final season with the team, Jacobs is balling out. He has set career high for rushing yards in the last two games and went into the Raiders’ Week 6 bye third in the NFL in rushing yards with 490. The last time a Raider led the NFL in rushing was when Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marcus Allen did it in 1985.

.@Raiders @iAM_JoshJacobs if there is a better all around back in the #NFL over the past 2 weeks please let me know. These are his numbers

59 touches 368 yards. 3 TD’s. Credit his FB; and his OL. #RaiderNation #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UIpDq9qA7b — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 11, 2022

If betting is your thing, it might be worth betting on Jacobs winning the NFL rushing title. He currently has the third lowest (best) odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is priced at 8-1.

Josh Jacobs was 4 for 4 converting on 3rd or 4th down with 1 or 2 yards to go this season for #Raiders. But for his career he ranks 38th of 40 players w/ 25 att since 2019 converting 55.1%. (That was his 1st career 2 point try) https://t.co/RRgWsoIEni — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 11, 2022

Jacobs is also a strong darkhorse bet for to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He is priced at 60-1. If he continues to run like he has been, there may be no stopping Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs has 140+ yards rushing in back-to-back games, joining Bo Jackson (1989) and Marcus Allen (1985) as only #Raiders to do it in consecutive games. Jacobs will try to become 1st Raider to do it 3 straight games — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 18, 2022

