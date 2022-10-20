 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs has chance to lead NFL in rushing

He’s been terrific this season

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Jacobs
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

One of the bright spots for the Las Vegas Raiders thus far this season has been running back Josh Jacobs.

In what could he his final season with the team, Jacobs is balling out. He has set career high for rushing yards in the last two games and went into the Raiders’ Week 6 bye third in the NFL in rushing yards with 490. The last time a Raider led the NFL in rushing was when Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marcus Allen did it in 1985.

If betting is your thing, it might be worth betting on Jacobs winning the NFL rushing title. He currently has the third lowest (best) odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is priced at 8-1.

Jacobs is also a strong darkhorse bet for to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He is priced at 60-1. If he continues to run like he has been, there may be no stopping Jacobs.

In other Raiders’ news:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...