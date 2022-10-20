The Raiders focus on self-scouting during the bye week

The Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations heading into the 2022 season. Through the first five games, the expectations have fallen apart with a 1-4 start and needing to stack together wins to finish the season.

For most NFL teams, the bye week is a moment of reflection. Coaches and players attempt to find the adjustments that can propel them to a higher level for a playoff run.

Josh McDaniels and the silver and black are no different. The coaching staff has preached adjustments all year, and the bye week was a perfect time to find areas of improvement on film.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of things you can do better, and I think we’ve talked about some of those in the past, McDaniels said. But certainly trying to cut down and limit our penalties offensively, which have put us in a lot of long-yardage situations.”

With the Houston Texans heading to Las Vegas this weekend, adjustments will be necessary versus a tough defense. The Texans have a passer rating allowed of 73.0 and are fifth in red zone percentage as a defensive unit.

The red zone has been an issue on both sides of the ball, but Derek Carr and the company are working on solutions to the 47% red zone percentage.

“Oh yeah, we had a big correction time during the bye week to self-scout, to look at ourselves and really just be honest about it, Carr said when asked about the red zone. “Some of those things came up today in practice, and we did some those things well. So, you would hope that you can be a better football team as you keep correcting those things that come up.”

Raider Nation will look forward to these changes this Sunday and getting back in the win column. McDaniels expects to have the troops prepared for the matchup at home.