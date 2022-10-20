Raiders Podcast: TDL Week 7 preview with Texans writer DJ Bien-Aime

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-4 but appear to be better than their record. Fans are hoping for a bounce-back performance against the Houston Texans, who only have one win in 2022.

Houston’s record displays they are one of the worst teams in the league, but the stats tell a different story. The Texans have played plenty of close games with their defense leading the way, allowing 19.1 PPG and ranking 10th in dropback success rate, according to RBSDM.com.

On this Tape Don’t Lie episode, ESPN Houston Texans beat writer DJ Bien-Aime joins the show. He gives us a breakdown of everything Texans with informative viewpoints on schemes and players that could help the Texans steal a victory.

There are discussions about how Josh McDaniels will attack Lovie Smith’s patent Tampa 2 defense. The Raiders have an opportunity to run the football if Smith sticks to his two high looks.

