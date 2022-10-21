Silver and Black Pride’s Week 7 pick’em competition

In Week 7, it’s put up or shut up time for the Las Vegas Raiders as they take on the Houston Texans at home. The same goes for our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge as a lot of people are going to be looking for bounce-back performances this weekend after last Sunday had several upsets.

Beyond the Raiders, we have a couple of interesting matchups in Week 7. There’s the classic Joe Montana bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (can both teams lose?), and a battle for AFC South supremacy between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have lines available for all the games this week as the Raiders are touchdown favorites, while the Chiefs and Titans are favored by about a field goal.

Below is a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 94 contests:

Ray Aspuria 56-37-1 (60%) Matt Holder 55-38-1 (59%) Bill Williamson 44-34-0 (56%)

Ray stays hot as the top picker among the writers for the third week in a row! That also pushes him ahead of me for first place — whatever — as he went 9-5 and I was a pedestrian 7-7. Bill also had a .500 performance which will keep him at the bottom of the standings. It looks like he and I have some catching up to do this weekend!

2022 Overall Leaders

1. RaiderFan 59-34

2. Tredela 57-36

3. Da r8dazzz Idaho 56-37

t3. Cunning Runts 56-37

t3. Silver and Black 56-37

t6. warchant 54-39

t6. TV Raider 54-39

t6. TommyRaider 54-39

t6. Trashman 54-39

t6. Jeepraider 54-39

Week 5 Top Pickers

t1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 11-3

t1. Unruhly 11-3

t3. akraida 9-5

t3. TheDarkSide 9-5

t3. TaperD 9-5

t3. Cunning Runts 9-5

t3. SR STALLIONS 9-5

t3. The Chooch 9-5

No movement at the top this week as RaiderFan holds a two-game lead over Tredela, who jumps from fourth place to second. Shoutout to Da r8dazzz Idaho for being one of this week’s top pickers, shoutout for Unruhly too, and climbing up the leaderboard from outside of top 10 last week to third place. Da r8dazzz Idaho is 23-7 in the last two weeks! Somewhat surprisingly, we didn’t have anyone get 10 winners last week.

It’s still anyone’s game and best of luck to everyone this week, may your picks be good!