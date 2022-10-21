The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a bye week but still have some major injury concerns heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Raiders released their second injury report of the week where Pro Bowlers, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were held out of practice with injuries on Thursday.

Waller likely won’t play with the same hamstring injury that limited him to about 10 snaps against the Chiefs while there’s hope that Renfrow will suit up. Granted, this is a new ailment for the wideout as he wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s report. The good news for Las Vegas is the rest of Thursday’s injury report was light as only three other players were listed and all were at least limited in practice.

The Raiders also made some news this week as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport gave us some inside info/an update on Davante Adams’ potential fine and/or suspension, and the NFL’s trade deadline is around the corner on November 1. Naturally, that’s led to some rumors so I went over that and all the other news of the week, and answered your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Adams fine/suspension update

Trade rumors are swirling

Welcome Ella Rose Crosby to Raider Nation!

Rushing title in sight for Josh Jacobs

Nate Hobbs placed on injured reserve

Waller and Renfrow miss practice

Injury report

Defensive tackle status check

Patrick Graham too complicated?

& more!

To have your questions answered on a future episode, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

