Raiders injury news: Darren Waller will not play against Texans on Sunday

As expected, the frustrating season for Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller continues as he will not play Sunday against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders ruled Waller out of the game (which kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PT) on Friday. Waller missed most of the Raiders’ Week 5 loss ,at the Kansas City Chiefs 11 days ago after suffering a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week after having the bye week off to rest.

Waller told NFL Media earlier this week he doesn’t think the injury will be a long-term issue. Waller, who signed a contract extension with Las Vegas just before the regular season began, has just 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown this season.

While Waller is out, Raiders’ slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is questionable with a hip injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday after not working Thursday. Barring a setback, he has a chance to play Sunday. Las Vegas linebacker Jayon Brown is questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Chiefs’ game. He practiced all week on a limited basis. Starting wide receiver Mack Hollins is also listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week with a heel issue.

Tight end Foster Moreau will start for Waller and he is healthy after missing the past two games with a knee injury,

Expect starting cornerback Anthony Averett and receiver/special teamer DJ Turner to be activated from the injured reserve before Sunday’s game.