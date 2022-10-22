Silver Minings: Raiders must change post-bye trend

New Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels has not gotten off to a strong start with the team as the franchise is a disappointing 1-4.

However, Sunday at home against the Houston Texans, McDaniels can change a terrible trend that has plagued the organization for most of this century and perhaps kickstart the season. If the Raiders can beat the woeful 1-3-1 Texans, it end end the Raiders a bad streak for Las Vegas, which had its bye in Week 6.

The Raiders have been clobbered in their past five post-bye games dating back to 2017.

#Raiders post bye the last 5 years:

2021: 23-16 L to Giants

2020: 45-20 L to Bucs

2019: 42-24 L to Packers

2018: 42-28 L Colts

2017: 33-8 L Patriots



0-5, average margin of defeat 17.8 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 18, 2022

The Raiders haven’t just struggled coming out in recent years. It’s been a long-term issue. According to The Associated Press, the Raiders are 4-16 in their game after the bye in the past 20 years. It’s the worst record in the NFL over that time period.

#Raiders are an NFL-worst 4-16 after the bye the past 20 seasons with wins in 2002 (vs Titans), 2013 (vs Steelers), 2015 (vs Chargers), 2016 (vs Texans) https://t.co/CTRi6IlOtc — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 18, 2022

Many people think post-bye week results are a direct result of coaching as the team has extra time to prepare the game. By the way, Houston is coming off of its bye week as well. If McDaniels can lead the Raiders to a win, it could be a nice omen moving forward.

