SB Nation Reacts: 61% of Raider fans are confident in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action in Week 7. They will be in Las Vegas where the Houston Texans come into town hoping to pull off an upset.

As a heavy favorite, the expectation is that the silver and black will handle business. Josh McDaniels and his crew want to avoid 1-5 at all costs, which could put them in a massive hole.

Expectations are still high, with media pundits picking the Raiders to win their next six games. Raider Nation is also excited, especially after watching the AFC west this past weekend.

SB Nation reacts asked Raider fans for their confidence in the team’s direction for Week 7. It was 61% this week, a 12-point rise from Week 6.

A win on Sunday will keep fans engaged and confidence rising. If the Raiders lose, this one fan might start selling tickets at a fast rate. Let’s see which Raider team shows up.