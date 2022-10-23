Filed under: Raiders-Texans open thread Game day By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Oct 23, 2022, 12:05pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Texans open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Derek Carr Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Las Vegas Raiders are back from their bye and hosting the Houston Texans. This is your place to discuss it all. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Raiders trade for Davante Adams Raiders 2022 draft: Early thoughts Complete Raiders 2022 NFL Draft tracker Loading comments...
Loading comments...