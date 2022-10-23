How to watch Raiders vs. Texans in NFL Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming out of their bye week and they desperately need a win as they have stumbled into the season with a stunning 1-4 record.

The bad news is the Raiders have not been good coming our of the bye week. They have been hammered in the past five games out of the bye and they are 4-16 in their first game after the bye in the past 20 seasons. It’s the worst record in the NFL in that timespan.

But the good news is that the Raiders are beginning a stretch in they play winnable games. Las Vegas’ next six opponents have a combined record of 13-20-2, starting with the 1-3-1 Houston Texans.

So, the opportunity for good things is here.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-4, the Texans are 1-3-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Oct. 23, 2022

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumble, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders 7, 46.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Battle Red Blog.