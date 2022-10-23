Final score: Raiders 38, Texans 20

It wasn’t very pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders came out of the bye the right way, beating Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 2-4. The Texans are 1-4-1.

What it means:

Las Vegas won their first game after the bye for the first time in six seasons. They are starting a very winnable stretch of games and they have to stack wins to overcome a horrible start to the season. The Raiders weren’t perfect, but they were better than an awful Houston team.

Turning point:

The Raiders scored 35 points after the final minute of the first half, including three second-half touchdowns from star running back josh Jacobs to take over the game from the limited, but game Texans.

Injury report:

Quarterback Derek Carr was banged up early in the game and was attended to. He was able to jog off the field. Backup Jarrett Stidham replaced him for a short bit. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter and was replaced by rookie Thayer Munford. Safety and special teamer Matthias Farley left the game with a back injury in the third quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders play at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, on Oct. 30 with a 10 a.m. PT kick off. The Saints, who are very beat up, are 2-5 after losing at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.