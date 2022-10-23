Raiders-Texans: Hunter Renfrow is active

As expected, Las Vegas Raiders standout slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is active and will play Sunday at home against the Houston Texans,

Renfrow was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday with a hip injury that kept him from practicing Thursday. He did work on a limited basis Friday and he told reporters the injury was minor.

However, Las Vegas starting linebacker Jayon Brown is inactive. He was questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Chiefs’ game. He practiced all week on a limited basis. Starting wide receiver Mack Hollins is active. He was also listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week with a heel issue.

Star Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller was ruled out of the game Friday. Waller missed most of the Raiders’ Week 5 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week after having the bye week off to rest.

Waller told NFL Media earlier this week he doesn’t think the injury will be a long-term issue. Waller, who signed a contract extension with Las Vegas just before the regular season began, has just 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown this season.

Tight end Foster Moreau will start for Waller and he is healthy after missing the past two games with a knee injury,

In addition to Waller and Brown, Las Vegas’ other inactive players Sunday are running back Brittain Brown, receiver Keelan Cole and defensive linemen Matthew Butler and Tashawn Bower. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is playing after being a healthy inactive in Week 5.

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett and receiver/special teamer DJ Turner were activated from the injured reserve before Sunday’s game and will play against the Texans.