Silver Minings: Anthony Averett and DJ Turner activated from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders will get some much-needed depth back ahead of today’s game against the Houston Texans. Cornerback Anthony Averett has been out since Week 1 with a broken thumb while wide receiver DJ Turner has simultaneously been recovering from a sprained ankle. The Raiders designated both to return from injured reserve earlier this week and made their returns officially yesterday by activating Averett and Turner.

Averett is healthy at the perfect time as Las Vegas also placed starting cornerback Nate Hobbs on IR earlier this week with a broken hand. While replacing a first-stringer is always tough, it's a little easier to do that when the team’s second option is a five-year vet with 22 games of starting experience.

With Hunter Renfrow listed as questionable on the Raiders’ last injury report of the week, Turner’s return becomes more significant, too. The latter can fill in as both a slot receiver and punt returner if Renfrow can’t go.

In related moves, the Raiders activated cornerback Javelin Guidry, who took some defensive snaps against the Broncos, from the practice squad to add some more depth to the defensive backfield.

To make room for all of these moves, wide receiver Albert Wilson was released and wideout Tyron Johnson was dropped from the practice squad. While nothing is official, I’d assume those two moves mean the team is going to bring Wilson back on the practice squad.

