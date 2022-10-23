Raiders open as 2.5-point favorites in Week 8 over the New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders finished Week 7 with an impressive victory over the Houston Texans. The offense was unstoppable in the second half, and Josh Jacobs continues to rise as a top-five running back.

Raiders now head to New Orleans to face the Saints at the Superdome. The Saints have lost two in a row after falling to the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 8 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point favorites against the Saints with an O/U of 47. The Raiders have been favored in five of their seven games this season.

Week 8 has 15 matchups with two teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Buffalo Bills' 10.5-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Saints

Moneyline: Raiders -135, Saints +115

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 47

For the full list of Week 8 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.