Week 7 ends with the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. We’ve got a couple of interesting quarterback situations where we could get a matchup between two 2021 first-round picks. But, in typical Bill Belichick fashion, it’s not 100 percent clear if Mac Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe will start tonight, though all signs are pointing toward the second-year pro.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields has struggled for the Bears this season, partially by his own undoing and due to the lack of a supporting cast. There have even been murmurs that Fields and the new regime aren’t exactly on the same page and it could be a brief stint for him in Chicago.

Taking all of the quarterback drama into consideration, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Patriots as heavy favorites. The gambling lines are below and this is your place to submit your picks and discuss the game. Have a blast!