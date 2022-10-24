Raiders Week 8 opponent: Meet the Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road in Week 8 as they visit the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Saints:

Record:

New Orleans is 2-5 after a 42-34 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Fresh team:

The Saints, who played in Week 7 without several key players including receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, are getting three extra days off to prepare for the game. Plus, it’s a home game for the Saints. Can they take advantage of the extra rest?

Dennis Allen revenge game:

Dennis Allen is a head coach again this season for the first time since being fired four games into the 2014 season by the Raiders. He was hired by then-new Raiders’ general manager Reggie McKenzie in 2012 after a strong stint as Denver’s defensive coordinator. However, Allen, who was just 39 years old when he was hired by the Raiders, was just 8-28 as the Raiders’ head coach. Surely, he will have extra motivation in this game.

Last time these two teams met:

The Raiders beat the Saints in the first game at Allegiant Stadium, 34-24, on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2, 2020. The last time the Raiders were in New Orleans, they won a thrilling 35-34 game in Week 1, 2016. Will they keep it up against the Saints?