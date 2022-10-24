Silver Minings: Week 7 AFC West roundup

The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business versus the Houston Texans, winning 38-20. Let's see how the rest of the AFC west fared on Sunday.

Justin Herbert: 33/51, 293 2 TDs, 1 INTs

Austin Ekler: 21 touches, 127 yards

Mike Williams: 7 catches, 86 yards

Gerald Everett: 5 catches, 63 yards

The Los Angeles Chargers could not stop the run again as the Seattle Seahawks played smash-mouth football. Seahawks rushed for 214 yards, and Kenneth Walker added 168 to the total. Herbert and the offense couldn't get anything going adding another low YPA to his number with 51 passing attempts.

Patrick Mahomes: 25-34, 423 yards, 3 TDS, 1 INTs

Juju Smith-Schuster: 7 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco: 8 touches, 43 yards

Chris Jones: 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Frank Clark: 1.5 sacks

The Chiefs dominated both sides of the football and are in a race with the Buffalo Bills. They are the two best teams in football right now, and it was displayed with the Chiefs putting 44 on a great 49ers defense.

Brett Rypien: 24/46, 225

Jerry Jeudy: 7 catches, 96 yards

Greg Dulcich: 6 catches, 51 yards

D.J Jones: 2 sacks

The Broncos continue to struggle on offense, with Brett Rypien under center. Denver will not have a QB controversy with his 4.9 YPA and 56.9 passer rating. The Broncos' defense has another game allowing less than 20 points and losing.

