Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs. the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column with a decisive victory over the Houston Texans. The 38-20 win is the Raiders' largest of the season, and the team is full of confidence.

The offense took over in the second half scoring on almost every drive. Josh Jacobs continues to be a star for the offense averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

The Tape Don't Lie podcast covers all the action with instant reaction. BD Williams, I go over the offense and defensive performance during Sunday's matchup.

The offense is rolling, putting in 29 or more points in three straight games. I talk about the balance we see in the run and pass game, plus the addition of the play action.

BD goes over the defense, who didn't look that clean to start the game but finished strong. He talks about the injuries in the secondary and why that can be concerning.

