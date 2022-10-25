Silver Minings: Derek Carr part of another comeback

We all know Derek Carr is a polarizing figure in the Las Vegas Raiders’ fan base, especially during a time like this when the team has started unexpectedly slowly.

But Carr has been part of some good comebacks since becoming the Raiders’ quarterback as a rookie in 2014. Per the Associated Press, Sunday’s 38-20 win over the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium was Carr’s 25th career fourth quarter comeback and 31st game-winning drive of his career. That’s pretty impressive.

Derek Carr got his 25th career fourth quarter comeback and 31st game winning drive in his career for #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 23, 2022

Houston was leading 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter and the Raiders took over, scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter. it wasn’t all because of Carr, of course, but he played his role in the comeback and his penchant for doing this can’t be denied.

Most lopsided #Raiders wins with Derek Carr at QB:

37-12 vs Broncos 11/15/20

45-20 vs Jets 9/17/17

38-20 vs Texans today — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 23, 2022

