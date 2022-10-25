What should Raiders do about Josh Jacobs’ future?

Josh Jacobs’ future is one of the most fascinating situations in the NFL.

Going into the season, it seemed to be almost a certainty that Jacobs was entering his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders. After all, the team declined his fifth-year option for 2023 in the spring and drafted two running backs in the April draft. And remember the uproar when Jacobs played in the Hall of Fame game on August 4? There was talk of a running back committee.

Yet, Jacobs has changed that narrative with an incredible start to the season. Jacobs is an NFL Offensive Player of the Year candidate. Jacobs in third in the NFL in rushing yards with 633 and has ran for 140-plus yards in the past thee games. It’s the first time a Raiders’ running back has done that.

Jacobs’ success and his importance to the team, of course, has begged the question: What will the Raiders do about his future?

The team put itself in an interesting situation by declining the option and then seeing him explode. It was understandable at the time that the Raiders didn’t give Jacobs the option. Running backs aren’t that valued these days.

But the Raiders may now what to think about giving him a contract extension as suggested by NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

If #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs continues on this pace, will be interesting what team elects to do after not picking up his option. Multi-yr deal, tag, free agency? Team source this morning: "Wins = 140y+ from Jacobs...Our passing game is built off the run game. This is a no-brainer." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2022

Still, with the team having so much future contract money dedicated on offense, giving a big deal to a running back may not be easy for the Raiders to do.

League source pointed out this morning that the #Raiders are devoting a lot of money to offensive skill players--already extending Derek Carr, paying Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow & making Darren Waller the highest paid TE in APY, all in 2022. We'll see what happens with Jacobs. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2022

Here are the possible outcomes for Jacobs:

The Raiders can extend him at any time.

The Raiders can trade Jacobs before the November 1 trade deadline.

The Raiders can give him the franchise tag next offseason.

Jacobs can hit free agency next March.

Perhaps if the Raiders lose at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and fall to 2-5, they would consider dealing Jacobs. But that may not be a likely scenario. A franchise tag seems unlikely because it would be about $3 million more than the fifth-year option would have been.

With Josh Jacobs in contract year after #Raiders declined 5th year option, here are only FA RBs in last 3 offseasons to get contract worth more than $10M to switch teams:

2021: Chase Edmonds, 2-yr, $12.1M, Mia

2020: Kenyan Drake, 2-$11M, #Raiders

2019: Melvin Gordon, 2-$16M, Den — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 25, 2022

Unless the Raiders offer an extension he can’t turn down, Jacobs’ best play may be to go to free agency and see what his market is and he might be tempted to do that since that’s the stage the team set by not giving him the fifth-year option. If he does hit free agency, it doesn’t necessarily mean he will leave Las Vegas, though.

Now matter what happens, Jacobs’ strong season has added major intrigue to his future.

What do you think will happen?