Raiders podcast: The winning formula

While the Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base is anxious to remedy their poor start, the truth, of course, is you can only take care of one game every week.

You just have to try to keep stacking wins and that’s where this team is right now and so far, so good.

The Raiders started a critical. but easy six-game stretch with a big 38-20 home victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. They are now 2-4 and they go play the injured and lousy 2-5 New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Raiders next five opponents are a combined 13-21-1. It’s all there for the Raiders and we discussed it on our weekly podcast.

Among the topics discussed:

Josh Jacobs helps everything.

Run well, deliver in the red zone and win games.

Some interesting Derek Carr stats.

Injuries could be worse.

Fourth quarter is key.

& more!

Please make sure to subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for lending us your ear.

You can listen here: