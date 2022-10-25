 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Just Pod Baby: Raiders dominant fourth quarter helps secure win

Will this ignite big run by the Silver and Black?

By Evan Groat
The Raiders trailed 20-17, at the end of the third quarter but woke up in the fourth to score 21 unanswered points en route to a 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

On this week’s recap episode of Just Pod Baby, Evan discusses Josh Jacobs brilliant performance and shares his concerns with the defense after another subpar outing.

Trevon Moehrig and Anthony Averett allowed a combined six catches on eight targets for over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Tune in to hear Evan’s comments on what is going on with the defensive secondary.

