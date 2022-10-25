Raiders trade Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-round 2023 draft pick, according to NFL Media. The Cowboys will get a seventh-round pick in 2024 as part of the deal.

The #Cowboys are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas for Johnathan Hankins, per source. https://t.co/kcEnHwHxG6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

Hankins was a big part of the previous regime, but he didn’t carve out much of a role in this year’s defense even though the new brass re-signed him this offseason. He did play under new Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants in 2016.

Hankins had 10 tackles in five games this season, including two in a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Hankins, who had been with the Raiders since 2018, was a healthy inactive in Week 5 against the Chiefs. He played 12 snaps against the Texans.

The Hankins’ trade shouldn’t be looked at as the Raiders’ starting a fire sale at 2-4. There have been reports the team has shopped safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

The Raiders could still make some deals before the November 1 trade deadline, but they will pick and choose who to make available. Hankins, 30, was dealt because he didn’t have much of a role. Younger player such as Bilal Nichols, Kendal Vickers, Andrew Billings and rookie Neil Farrell are getting more playing time moving forward.