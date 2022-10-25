Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders will get a chance for two in a row on Sunday in New Orleans. They head to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints, who have lost two in a row.

The Raiders have been riding the hot hand of Josh Jacobs, and Derek Carr has found his footing in the passing game. Davante Adams continues to produce at a high level having the offense rolling into November.

SB Nation reacts by checking on the pulse of Raider Nation to see where their confidence is in the team in the future. It was 61% going into Week 7, a rise of 12 points from the previous week. Let us know how you feel.