Silver Minings: Raiders strong on 4th down

Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels likes to go for it on fourth

By Bill Williamson
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels
In recent years, NFL coaches have become more aggressive on fourth down on offense.

Going for it on fourth down is no longer reserved for desperate times. Coaches go for it it throughout the game and first-year Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels is no different.

According to the Associated Press, the Raiders have gone for it on fourth down eight times through their first six games and they’ve had success. Las Vegas has converted six times and ended up scoring on all six of those drives in which they showed great aggression.

A 75-percent fourth-down conversion rate is a pretty good way to live in the NFL. Let’s see if McDaniels keeps up that trend,

