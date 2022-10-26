Silver Minings: Raiders strong on 4th down

In recent years, NFL coaches have become more aggressive on fourth down on offense.
Going for it on fourth down is no longer reserved for desperate times. Coaches go for it it throughout the game and first-year Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels is no different.
According to the Associated Press, the Raiders have gone for it on fourth down eight times through their first six games and they’ve had success. Las Vegas has converted six times and ended up scoring on all six of those drives in which they showed great aggression.
#Raiders have gone for it on 4th down 8 times this season. They have converted 6. They have TDs on 4 of those drives and FGs on the other 2— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 24, 2022
A 75-percent fourth-down conversion rate is a pretty good way to live in the NFL. Let’s see if McDaniels keeps up that trend,
In other Raiders’ news:
- Lots of picks; The Raiders are stacking up 2023 draft picks,
- Draft order: After their Week 7 win over Houston, the Raiders are now slotted for the ninth pick in the first round in 2023.
- Power rankings: Check out where PFT has the Raiders in their Week 8 NFL power rankings.
- Right time: Yahoo thinks the Raiders are coming together as their schedule provides a great opportunity.
- Get that ball: The Raiders are leading the NFL in recovering fumbles.
Loading comments...