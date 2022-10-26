Podcast: Scouting the Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have an interesting Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. The Saints’ quarterback situation is a complete crapshoot as Jameis Winston began the season as the starter, then played poorly and got injured so Andy Dalton took over. Swiss army knife Taysom Hill also took some snaps under (or behind) center.

Dalton was solid in his first three games by just not turning the ball over and keeping the scoreboard close, so when Winston was active last week against the Cardinals, the Red Rifle got the nod again...and proceeded to throw three interceptions, two pick-sixes.

That brings us to today, where it’s up in the air who the Raiders will have to face on Sunday. As of Monday, former Raiders and current Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston’s status against the coach’s old team is still up in the air. I got a chance to chat with Brenden Ertle of Canal St. Chronicles on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines Podcast and he summed up the Saint’s quarterback situation from New Orleans’ point of view.

“It has been an experience...I’ve been spoiled with Drew Brees and these past few years have been rough,” said Ertle. “Now it’s just this carousel and we’ve had Andy Dalton, and we were excited about the opportunity he had on Thursday [to be the starter moving forward]...I think we were all embarrassed when he threw six touchdowns and two were to the wrong team.”

When I asked Ertle about if that performance means Winston is going to be starting on Sunday, he just replied: “You know as much as me right now.” So, we’ll have to wait and find out who will be under center for the Saints, but be sure to check out the rest of this week’s podcast to get the full preview of the Raiders Week 8 matchup.

Topics Discussed:

Saints still have a shot in the NFC South

Jameis Winston vs. Andy Dalton

The emergence of Chris Olave

Not enough Alvin Kamara in the red zone?

Maxx Crosby vs. Ryan Ramczyk

Cam Jordan and Damario Davis battle against time

New Orleans’ beat-up secondary

Thoughts on Dennis Allen as a head coach

& more!

