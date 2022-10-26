Just Stats Baby: Week 8 vs the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated against the Houston Texans. The 38-20 win was tight early on, but the Raiders couldn't be stopped in the fourth and pulled away for the victory.

Check out the key analytical stats from the matchup vs. the Texans.

The Raiders' offense continues its efficiency

The offense for the Raiders had a shaky start to the season. Adjusting to a complex scheme with protections and sight adjustments can lead to inconsistencies. Vs. the Texans, the offense continued its rise to one of the best in the NFL.

The Raiders finished third in EPA per play, according to RBSDM.com, for Week 7. EPA is a measure of efficiency based on many situations, and the silver and black are firing on all cylinders. The passing game was third in EPA per play, and the rushing attack ranked second. Josh Jacobs leads the way and has opened up everything for this offense.

Overall, the Raiders' offense now ranks fourth in EPA per play. They never ranked that high under Gruden at any point during his tenure. Josh McDaniels is adjusting to how teams attempt to slow down the attack. It is happening at the right time as we go into November.

Josh Jacobs can't be tackled

Jacobs has been on a hot streak since Week 15 of 2021. Former Alabama running back has three games in a row with 140 yards or more and a touchdown. A big reason for this is Jacobs's ability to make players miss in the open field.

According to PFF, Jacobs forced eight missed tackles during the matchup vs. the Texans. He averaged 3.05 yards after contact with a 7.2 YPA. Jacobs ranks sixth in rushing yards over expectation which displays his ability to create in the open field when his blocking can't hold up.

Raider Nation is excited about the season's outlook because of Jacobs's emergence. He is proving he is a top-five running back and a hard choice for Dave Ziegler. Right now it is producing points and explosive plays.

Maxx Crosby continues his case for DPOY

Maxx Crosby has become an elite pass rusher during the 2022 season. He is fifth in the NFL in sacks proving that pressures eventually turn into sack production. After a record-setting year in 2021, according to PFF, Crosby is displaying his consistency as a pass rusher every week.

Vs. the Texans, he added another eight pressures to his total with 2 QB hits. Of course, as a run defender is where he shined as he added another two run stops. He currently ranks eighth in ESPN's run-stop win rate metric exhibiting the versatility he showcases every time he steps on the field.

The main factor in Crosby's campaign is for the Raiders to keep winning. It is rare to see any awards for players who don't make the playoffs or have a winning season. If the Raiders can stack up wins and Crosby is a key component, he can have a chance at the award to end the season.