Raiders injury news: Darren Waller to practice Wednesday

As the Las Vegas Raiders begin preparations for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints, they will get a boost Wednesday with the presence of star tight end Darren Waller at practice.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that Waller will practice in some form later in the day, whether it’s as a full or limited participant. Either way, it’s a strong sign for Waller and his chances of playing Sunday. Barring a setback, Waller should be on pace to play at New Orleans.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the Raiders’ Week 5 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. After the bye week, Waller didn’t practice before the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans. He did tell NFL Media last week, he didn’t think the injury would be long term and he was moving well in pre-game warmups Sunday.

The Raiders need to get Waller going once he is back on the field. Waller, who signed a contract extension just before the start of the regular season, has just 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown this season.

Perhaps, Sunday can start a hot streak for Waller.

Meanwhile, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was injured against Houston, returned to practice and is in line to play at New Orleans.