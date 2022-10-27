TNF open thread: Ravens-Buccaneers

Week 8 begins with the Baltimore Ravens playing at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens head to Tampa as slight underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, but they have won two of their last three games, while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense has been out of sync and they’ve dropped their last two contests.

Both teams are also in tight battles within their divisions. Baltimore currently owns the tie-breaker over Cincinnati as they are deadlocked atop the AFC North at 4-3. Then there’s Tampa Bay, who’s currently benefiting from playing in the lowly NFC South, sporting a sub-.500 3-4 record but still sitting in a tie for first place with Atlanta.

So, who will help their cause and become one step closer to being a legitimate playoff contender? This is your place to discuss it all and the gambling links from DraftKings are below:

Spread: TB -1

O/U: 45.5

TB ML: -115

BAL ML: -105

Have a blast!