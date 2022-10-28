October AFC West Mix Tape review

Our had our third installment of the AFC West Mix tape podcast featuring the writers from all SB Nation sites that cover the division.

We were asked to describe the team we cover in one word at this point in the season. My word for the Las Vegas Raiders as they sit at 2-4?

Maybe.

As in, yeah, maybe they have a shot to turn it around.

The Raiders, of course, are entering the second game of an extremely winnable six-game stretch that will define the team’s chances heading down the stretch. After dispatching the woeful 1-4-1 Houston Texans 38-20 in Week 7, the Raiders go to New Orleans to play the 2-5 Saints on Sunday.

The Raiders next five opponents are a combined 13-21-1 with the Seattle Seahawks, who the Raiders play at the end of this five-game stretch, owning a winning record. The two teams the Raiders have beaten this season, Denver and Houston, are a combined 3-9-1.

We discussed the Raiders’ winning formula. That is riding the legs of Josh Jacobs, who has been outstanding, continued to have strong results in the red zone and beat the teams they should.

If this happens, the Raiders will have a chance to make the playoffs.

Yes, the odds aren’t great. However, there is a lot of season remaining, the schedule is easy and the AFC is mediocre. So, perhaps at the end of November, when we tape our next AFC Mix Tape podcast, the Raiders in much better overall shape.

You can listen here: