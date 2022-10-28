Silver and Black Pride’s Week 8 pick’em competition

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to get a bounce-back win last week and hopefully, you had similar luck in our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge as there were a bunch of people who crushed it last weekend. We had 18 people get at least 10 games right last week which might be a record!

Week 8 sends the Raiders to New Orleans to take on the Saints as slight favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook and also brings in an intriguing set of matchups throughout the league. During the afternoon, we have the San Francisco 49ers looking to continue their dominance as slight favorites against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Green Bay Packers are huge road dogs vs the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Below is a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 108 contests:

Ray Aspuria 67-40-1 (62%) Matt Holder 64-43-1 (59%) Bill Williamson 53-39 (58%)

Ray “En Fuego” Aspuria does it again with an 11-3 performance last week that was the sixth-best among Tallysight’s analysts in Week 7! He’s running away with our writer’s competition and ranks seventh overall for the entire season. Bill and I kept it steady as both of us went a respectable 9-5, but we’re going to have to pick it up if we want to keep this thing close with Ray.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 67-40

t2. Tredela 66-41

t2. RaiderFan 66-41

4. Cunning Runts 65-42

t5. TommyRaider 64-43

t5. Silver and Black 64-43

t7. Trashman 63-44

t7. warchant 63-44

t7. Jeepraider 63-44

t7. TV Raider 63-44

Week 7 Top Pickers

1. Nashviller8r 12-2

t2. Da r8dazzz Idaho 11-3

t2. Rislas72 11-3

t2. scifigeek 11-3

Big shoutout to Nashviller8r for nailing 12 picks this week! That’s pretty impressive to only get two games wrong. However, the biggest winner of the week is Da r8dazz Idaho who went 11-3 to tie for the second-best week and earn the top spot on the overall leaderboard for the competition!

That’s another new top dog and Tredela and RaiderFan are only one game behind so we certainly aren’t done having movement at the top. Make sure to get those picks in, and may your picks be good!