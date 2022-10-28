Raiders injury news: Davante Adams practices

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big boost when superstar wide receiver Davante Adams practiced Friday.

He missed the first two practice days of the week because he was dealing with the flu. NFL Media reported Thursday, though, that the team was optimistic that Adams would be able to play Sunday for the 2-4 Raiders at the 2-5 New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels gives an update on Davante Adams #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/V2SuIdqnLK — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 28, 2022

He is listed as questionable, but barring a setback, Adams should be able to play against New Orleans. The Raiders also got a boost Friday when linebacker Divine Deablo practiced. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of back and ankle injuries. He is also listed as questionable.

There are several Las Vegas listed as questionable, but most of them have practiced all week.

Multiple players listed as 'Questionable' for the #Raiders this Sunday, including WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/w0r15yEm9I — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 28, 2022

For the Saints, coach Dennis Allen said receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will be out and cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out as well. The offense moved well last week with quarterback Andy Dalton and without Thomas and Landry. Rookie Chris Olave, who was connected to the Raiders before they made the Adams trade, has been playing well.