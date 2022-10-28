 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders injury news: Davante Adams practices

Star wide receiver had been dealing with flu

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders got a big boost when superstar wide receiver Davante Adams practiced Friday.

He missed the first two practice days of the week because he was dealing with the flu. NFL Media reported Thursday, though, that the team was optimistic that Adams would be able to play Sunday for the 2-4 Raiders at the 2-5 New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

He is listed as questionable, but barring a setback, Adams should be able to play against New Orleans. The Raiders also got a boost Friday when linebacker Divine Deablo practiced. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday because of back and ankle injuries. He is also listed as questionable.

There are several Las Vegas listed as questionable, but most of them have practiced all week.

For the Saints, coach Dennis Allen said receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will be out and cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out as well. The offense moved well last week with quarterback Andy Dalton and without Thomas and Landry. Rookie Chris Olave, who was connected to the Raiders before they made the Adams trade, has been playing well.

