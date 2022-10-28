SB Nations Reacts: 81 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are on their way south to face the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders are hoping to win two in a row for the first time this season.

The Offense has been carrying the team, with the running game and passing game working in sync. They rank third overall in EPA, according to sports info solutions. Josh Jacobs has become a top 5 running back, and Carr is getting comfortable executing in the passing game.

While the defense is struggling, ranking 26th in EPA, they have added two touchdowns in the last two weeks. If they can at least be opportunistic, they can hold onto leads late in the game.

SB Nation reacts asked fans of the silver and black about their confidence in the team's direction. 81 percent of Raider Nation is excited about the future.

Even at 2-4, expectations are high for the Raider franchise as the season progresses to November and December. ESPN's football power index has them ranked eighth based on teams' strengths and not win totals.

If they can live up to the hype, the confidence percentage might hit 100%.