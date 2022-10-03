MNF open thread: 49ers-Rams

End Week 4 with an old fashion NFC West rivalry as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. After dropping the season opener, the Rams have won two games in a row to take the early lead in the division, while the 49ers are back to having Jimmy Garappolo under center and are still figuring it out offensively.

That should make for an interesting primetime matchup and our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have you covered for all of your gambling needs if you’re looking to get some skin in the game. Somewhat surprisingly, San Francisco is a slight favorite, and this is your place to discuss everything that’s going on and make any picks as the lines, as of Friday afternoon, are listed below:

Spread: SF -2

O/U: 42.5

SF ML: -125

LA ML: +105

Will the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number? Or will Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay put together a strong performance and take command of the NFC West? Let the debates begin and have a blast!