Silver Minings: Week 4 AFC West roundup

Yesterday was significant for the Las Vegas Raiders for a couple of reasons. For one, they got the monkey off their backs and picked up their first win of the season, but the Raiders also took down a divisional foe in the Denver Broncos and gained traction in the AFC West. Unfortunately, Las Vegas couldn’t get any more help as the rest of the division walked away with Ws.

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert: 27/39, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Austin Ekeler: 19 total touches, 109 total yards, 3 total TDs

Mike Williams: 7 catches, 120 yards

Gerald Everett: 5 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

Drue Tranquill: 11 total tackles, 1 QB hit

Khalil Mack: 2 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

This one was over before it started as the Chargers got out to a 27-7 halftime lead and ended with the bounce-back win they were looking for after getting upset by the Jaguars last week. Herbert did his thing and was sharp without Keenan Allen once again, but Ekeler was the game’s MVP, coming into the contest with zero touchdowns on the campaign and walking away with three. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in Los Angeles yesterday though as reports are that pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss 8-10 weeks with a groin injury.

Next game: at Browns (2-2)

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes: 23/37, 249 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushes, 34 rushing yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 20 total touches, 94 total yards, 2 total TDs

Travis Kelce: 9 catches: 92 yards, 1 TD

Marquez Valdez-Scantling: 3 catches, 63 yards

Chris Jones: 1 total tackle, 1 QB hit

Nick Bolton: 8 total tackles, 1 TFL

As great as Sunday afternoon was for the Silver and Black, the evening wasn’t as comforting as the Chiefs looked really good on Sunday Night Football against the Bucs. They started with some luck on the opening kickoff to set up an easy touchdown and it was game over from that point forward. Mahomes is still drawing plays in the dirt and their offense put up a 40-burger against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hopefully, they ran out of gas and wasted it all this week...

Next game: MNF vs. Raiders (1-3)

AFC West standings

1. Kansas City 3-1

t-2. Los Angeles 2-2 (1 GB)

t-2. Denver 2-2 (1 GB)

4. Las Vegas 1-3 (2 GB)

In other Raiders links: