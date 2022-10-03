Silver Minings: Week 4 AFC West roundup

Yesterday was significant for the Las Vegas Raiders for a couple of reasons. For one, they got the monkey off their backs and picked up their first win of the season, but the Raiders also took down a divisional foe in the Denver Broncos and gained traction in the AFC West. Unfortunately, Las Vegas couldn’t get any more help as the rest of the division walked away with Ws.
Los Angeles Chargers 34 Houston Texans 24
- Justin Herbert: 27/39, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs
- Austin Ekeler: 19 total touches, 109 total yards, 3 total TDs
- Mike Williams: 7 catches, 120 yards
- Gerald Everett: 5 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD
- Drue Tranquill: 11 total tackles, 1 QB hit
- Khalil Mack: 2 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits
This one was over before it started as the Chargers got out to a 27-7 halftime lead and ended with the bounce-back win they were looking for after getting upset by the Jaguars last week. Herbert did his thing and was sharp without Keenan Allen once again, but Ekeler was the game’s MVP, coming into the contest with zero touchdowns on the campaign and walking away with three. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in Los Angeles yesterday though as reports are that pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss 8-10 weeks with a groin injury.
Next game: at Browns (2-2)
Kansas City Chiefs 41 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
- Patrick Mahomes: 23/37, 249 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 4 rushes, 34 rushing yards
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 20 total touches, 94 total yards, 2 total TDs
- Travis Kelce: 9 catches: 92 yards, 1 TD
- Marquez Valdez-Scantling: 3 catches, 63 yards
- Chris Jones: 1 total tackle, 1 QB hit
- Nick Bolton: 8 total tackles, 1 TFL
As great as Sunday afternoon was for the Silver and Black, the evening wasn’t as comforting as the Chiefs looked really good on Sunday Night Football against the Bucs. They started with some luck on the opening kickoff to set up an easy touchdown and it was game over from that point forward. Mahomes is still drawing plays in the dirt and their offense put up a 40-burger against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hopefully, they ran out of gas and wasted it all this week...
Next game: MNF vs. Raiders (1-3)
AFC West standings
1. Kansas City 3-1
t-2. Los Angeles 2-2 (1 GB)
t-2. Denver 2-2 (1 GB)
4. Las Vegas 1-3 (2 GB)
In other Raiders links:
- Road dog Raiders: our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have Las Vegas as 6.5-point underdogs in Kansas City.
- Lessons learned: Bill Williamson gives some of his takeaways from yesterday's win.
- Week 4 grades: Raiders get an ‘A’ from CBS Sports.
- TE on the move?: Bleacher Report suggests Vegas sends Foster Moreau to either the Bengals or Colts, but would they want to help another potential playoff contender in the AFC?
Loading comments...