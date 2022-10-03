Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders get a number in the win column for the first time in 2022. The win over the Denver Broncos is their fifth in a row, with the last loss coming in Week 17 of 2019.

The 32-23 victory keeps the Raiders pace with an AFC where the wild card is still in sight. The adjustment to a more run-centric game plan helped the Raiders to their highest point total of the season.

The guys at Tape Don't lie react to win with all the takes from the matchup. Josh Jacobs's performance is the standout of his career day. We discuss his impact, why he deserves to get the ball more often, and how teams are playing the Raiders.

Defensively the Raiders were up and down, making massive plays while also giving them up. Amik Robertson's explosive touchdown sparked their second-half performance.

Check it out below and subscribe.