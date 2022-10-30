Raiders vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This is Game Two of a winnable six-game stretch for the Las Vegas Raiders.

So far, so good as the Raiders came out of the bye week with a 38-20 home win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. Now, it’s on to the Big Easy and another winnable game against the 2-5 New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans is banged up and hasn’t been consistent under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, who, of course, was the Raiders’ head coach spanning 36 games from 2012-14. He was just 8-28 with the Silver and Black. Allen will be ready for this game, but the Raiders know this is a great opportunity to continue to stack wins and get back into the AFC playoff picture.

Below is everything you need to watch the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-4, the Saints are 2-5.

TV Schedule

Date: Oct. 30, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins.

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside the Superdome.

Betting: Raiders 1.5, 48.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

