Raiders vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT, here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the game

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This is Game Two of a winnable six-game stretch for the Las Vegas Raiders.

So far, so good as the Raiders came out of the bye week with a 38-20 home win over the Houston Texans in Week 7. Now, it’s on to the Big Easy and another winnable game against the 2-5 New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans is banged up and hasn’t been consistent under first-year head coach Dennis Allen, who, of course, was the Raiders’ head coach spanning 36 games from 2012-14. He was just 8-28 with the Silver and Black. Allen will be ready for this game, but the Raiders know this is a great opportunity to continue to stack wins and get back into the AFC playoff picture.

Below is everything you need to watch the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-4, the Saints are 2-5.

TV Schedule

Date: Oct. 30, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins.

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
  • Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside the Superdome.

Betting: Raiders 1.5, 48.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

