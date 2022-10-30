Raiders-Saints: Darren Waller is inactive, Davante Adams is active

After testing his hamstring Sunday morning, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller was ruled inactive for the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

As expected, though, the Raiders will have star wide receiver Davante Adams on field Sunday when they play the Saints.

Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT. Both players were listed as questionable on the injury report. Adams practiced Friday after missing the first two practice days of the week with the flu. Waller practiced some all week. He suffered a hamstring injury early in a Week 5 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn’t played since.

Waller has missed seven of the past 14 games, including the Chiefs game which he barely played. Foster Moreau will start at tight end.

Several other Las Vegas players were listed as questionable on the injury report, but they are all active. Among them were receiver Mack Hollins, linebacker Divine Deablo, safety Johnathan Abram and receiver DJ Turner. So, the 53-man roster, is pretty healthy going into this game.

In addition to Waller, the Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday are: linebacker Jayon Brown, running back Brittain Brown, tackle Jackson Barton and defensive linemen Tashawn Bower and Matthew Butler. Jayon Brown was a surprise inactive because he appeared to be healthy after missing some games.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsNO pic.twitter.com/CdVmghHlFO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 30, 2022

For the Saints, receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are out and cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out as well.