Silver Minings: Davante Adams expected to play vs. The Saints

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, the expectations were sky-high. His chemistry with Derek Carr was the offseason hype, with significant numbers coming from both football players.

Adams has lived up to the hype, with him on pace for over 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns. The former Fresno State Bulldog is still impossible to guard one-on-one, no matter the quarterback.

Raider Nation dealt with a scary situation all week with Adams having the flu leading to missing practice. According to Ian Rapport of NFL Network, Adams will be ready to go Sunday in New Orleans.

The Raider offense will need all the firepower to keep pace with a high-scoring Saints squad. Having the central trio along with Josh Jacobs should help be able to accomplish that feat. The silver and black will be healthy and ready to start a winning streak.

