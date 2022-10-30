Filed under: Raiders-Saints second half open thread Saints 17, Raiders 0 at halftime By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Oct 30, 2022, 11:26am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Saints second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Josh Jacobs Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images I’m sure you have thoughts. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Raiders trade for Davante Adams Raiders 2022 draft: Early thoughts Complete Raiders 2022 NFL Draft tracker Loading comments...
Loading comments...