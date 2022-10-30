Raiders open as 1-point favorites in Week 9 over the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't show up in New Orleans, leaving them at 2-5. The ugly 24-0 loss damper any playoff thoughts from Raider Nation.

The Raiders now head to Jacksonville to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have lost five in a row after losing to the Denver Broncos in London.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 9 action, with the Raiders opening as 1-point favorites on the road against the Jaguars with an O/U of 47. The Raiders have been favored in six of their eight games this season.

Week 9 has 13 matchups with six teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Kansas City Chiefs' 10.5-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Jaguars

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Jaguars -105

Opening point spread: -1

Opening point total: 47

For the full list of Week 9 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.