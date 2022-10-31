End Week 8 here as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns play battle for Ohio on Halloween. The Bengals are looking to keep pace with the Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North while the Browns need to bounce back after losing four games in a row.

This will be Joe Burrow’s first game without his top target and college teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury this past Thursday, but our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook still have Cincinnati as a field goal favorite. In Cleveland, they’re counting down the days until Deshaun Watson returns from suspension and just hoping Jacoby Brissett can hide behind their running game for a few more weeks.

Below are the gambling lines for tonight’s game and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: CIN -3

O/U: 45

CIN ML: -170

CLE ML: +145

Have a blast!