Raiders Week 9 opponent: Meet the Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders are staying on the road in Week 8 as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Jaguars:

Record:

Jacksonville is 2-6 after a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday.

Two travel weary teams:

The Raiders are going to practice this week in Florida after playing at New Orleans on Sunday. So, they will be having an odd week. But the Jaguars are coming off a game in London, making the long trip home. Of course, Jacksonville regularly plays in London, so they are used to it in theory. But that long trek can tire out a team that has to play the next week.

First time seeing Lawrence:

This will be the Raiders’ first game facing Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021.

Last time these two teams met:

Of course, these two teams met in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio in August in which the Raiders won 27-11. Yet, the last time these two teams met in a game that counted was a Jacksonville in December, 2019 in the final game played in Oakland. Fans booed the Raiders off the field and some throw food on the field. The Raiders last trip to Jacksonville was October, 2016 and the Raiders won 33-16.