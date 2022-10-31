Silver Minings: Week 8 AFC West roundup

Yesterday was about as bad as can be for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they get crushed 24-0 by the Saints, but the Raiders’ slim playoff hopes got even leaner.

The loss pushed Las Vegas a half-game further behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, who were idle, and a full game behind the Denver Broncos in the AFC West standings. All is not lost, but the Silver and Black’s postseason outlook is certainly grim.

Denver Broncos 21 Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Key stats:

Russell Wilson: 18/30, 252 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT

Latavius Murray: 14 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD

Greg Dulcich: 4 catches, 87 yards

Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches, 63 yards, 1 TD

Josey Jewell: 9 total tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFLs

Dre’Mont Jones: 7 total tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 3 TFLs, 1 QB hit

Another early morning London game that you probably were still asleep for yesterday. Don’t worry, you didn’t miss much.

The Broncos got the win and their defense continues to look strong, however, Wilson and the offense are still struggling. Denver started the game with 10 yards on their first four possessions combined. The second half wasn’t much better as they went three and out three times, they were just able to bookend those drives with touchdowns to put away the Jaguars. In other words, Russ still ain’t cookin’.

Next game: Bye then @ Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Kansas City Chiefs

Bye week

Next game: SNF vs. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye week

Next game: @ Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

AFC West standings

Kansas City 5-2 Los Angeles 4-3 (1 GB) Denver 3-5 (2.5 GB) Las Vegas 2-5 (3 GB)

In other Raiders’ links: