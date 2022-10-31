Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders put up their ugliest offensive performance in years, being shut out 24-0. After coming as one of the hottest in the league, the New Orleans Saints cooled them off with an embarrassing defeat.

The team finished with 183 total yards and could not get the run game involved after three dominant weeks. The offensive line didn’t hold up, leading to the offense not passing the 50-yard line until garbage time.

The defense wasn’t put in great positions during the second quarter but couldn’t get off the field during the other possessions. They continue to struggle on third down and the red zone, where it has become an automatic touchdown.

The guys at Tape Don’t Lie give their instant reaction to all the action for the terrible loss. Where do the Raiders go from here? Is it time for the draft? It is all discussed in this instant reaction episode.

Check it out below and subscribe.