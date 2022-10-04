Derek Carr shows off his wheels in win over Broncos

While so much of the focus of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday was about the hard running of tailback Josh Jacobs, he wasn’t the only Raiders’ player to make plays with his legs.

Quarterback Derek Carr was on the move as well as he had 40 of Las Vegas’ 212 rushing yards (their most in nearly six years). Carr had two big first-down runs to help seal the win. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels was pleased how Carr took advantage of opportunities on the ground.

“We’ve talked a lot about the way we’ve been being played, sometimes they try to double cover certain players offensively and he becomes the sixth skill player,” McDaniels said. “And there’s just nobody with a set of eyeballs on him other than the four guys that are all trying to rush, but we’re blocking them. So, he took advantage of some opportunities that I thought were very timely. I don’t know how many of them were on third down, but it had to be a couple, or two, or three of them, where he where he made the right decision. There was a lot of space and I thought he made a good run there at the end of the second quarter in the two-minute drive to get us down there into field goal range. But he’s a good athlete and as much as you don’t want him to run, I think more importantly, you don’t want him to take a bunch of unnecessary hits, and I don’t think he did that today. I thought running was good and he didn’t get hit at the end, which I think is the goal.”

Carr said former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden used to challenge him to run and he enjoyed taking off in this game.