Just Pod Baby: Josh Jacobs carries the Raiders to victory

On this week’s recap episode of Just Pod Baby, host Evan Groat highlights Josh Jacobs career day for the Raiders and how a balanced offensive attack was the key to victory.

Joining the show in segment two is sports reporter, Anthony Galaviz, from the Fresno Bee. Galaviz has covered the Raiders for several years and provides his thoughts on the performances of Amik Robertson and Maxx Crosby among others.

